Mission, TX

Mission CISD invites law enforcement officers to join students for lunch

By Steven Masso
 5 days ago

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD announced that they are welcoming law enforcement partners to join students for lunch at any Mission CISD campus.

Mission CISD said that the offer is open to any officer from the Mission Police Department, Alton Police Department, Palmhurst Police Department, Precint 3 Constable’s Office and Mission area Texas DPS officers.

Officers can join students for a free lunch on any school day.

“We thought this would be a fun way to show our appreciation to our law enforcement partners,” said Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent of Mission CISD in the release. “We rely upon them for so much. This also gives them a chance to have more informal engagement opportunities with students in our cafeterias.”

Dr. Perez said officers would go through the same lunch lines as the students, and have the same meal options.

“Many of us don’t have the fondest memories of school food,” said Dr. Perez in the release. “I am proud to say our Child Nutrition Program provides our students with some pretty tasty dishes that will probably surprise the officers. Plus, they are nutritious.”

The lunch offer is available at the following times:

  • Elementary schools: 11 a.m. – 12: 15 p.m.
  • Middle School & High School: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

