City Council Highlights Nov. 15, 2021

City Councilor at Large Johnnie Parks brings you City Council Highlights for November 15th, 2021. A lot of important topics were discussed in last night's meeting including, the Southbrook Concrete Panel Replacement Project, Liberty Park Trail Connection, Build Our Future GO Bonds Sale, and more!

Watch it on YouTube.

Consent Agenda

The Council awarded the bid for the Southbrook Concrete Panel Replacement Project to Timber Wolf Excavating. Improvements include rehabilitation of the roadway panels and miscellaneous concrete work, including the addition of ADA-compliant ramps and sidewalks. The project will cost about 1.7 million dollars and will be paid for with the 2018 GO Bond Funds.

Council also approved the purchase of Video Detection Systems for six intersections. The new system will detect vehicles more quickly than the existing system and promote a more efficient flow of traffic. The total cost is $101,680 and paid for with Street Sales Tax Funds.lso

General Business

The Council awarded a bid for the voter-approved $20 million, 2018 Build our Future BA General Obligation Bonds. The funds from the sale will go towards various street improvements across BA, public safety projects, public facility renovations, parks, and stormwater and drainage improvements. Stay tuned to the City's Social Media Channels for continuing updates on these projects.

Municipal Authority

The Authority approved a consulting agreement with Garver for the Bass Pro Pump Station Replacement Project. The Pump Station provides water to the businesses around Hillside Drive and the nearby hospital. This project will determine whether the location of the new pump station will be at the First Baptist Church water tank or at the tank located near Battle Creek. The Agreement amount is $392,560 and paid for with Oklahoma Water Resources Board loan funds.

The next council meeting will be held on December 7.