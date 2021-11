Fortnite just gave fans a wild look at the Boba Fett skin headed for the massively-popular game. Epic Games has been none too shy about media crossovers and this one will kick off on Christmas Eve. In fact, they've completely leaned into incorporating elements from the galaxy far, far away. With The Book of Boba Fett just a few short weeks away, Fortnite fans can run across the map as the legendary bounty hunter. The model looks just like the wild image from the last episode of The Mandalorian when Disney+ revealed plans for the new series. People are going to be excited to crowd in and see what all this new fuss is about. Check it out for yourself down below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO