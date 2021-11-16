ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Haney Technical Center prepares for spring registration

 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Alex Murphy from Haney Technical Center stopped by News 13 this Morning to talk about the upcoming spring registration.

Currently, Haney Technical Center offers 18 career Technical Education Programs ranging in length from 6 – 24 months for completion. Online applications are being accepted now on their website for classes that start on January 10th.

FHP Trooper finds ‘furever’ home for puppy trio

Classes at Haney continue to fill up quickly and due to construction projects related to Hurricane Michael, space is limited during the 2021/2022 school year. Haney also offers a GED program as well.

Haney Technical students continue to be recruited daily and most students can work in the field during school. Several programs are done by noon but the average class day is 7:45 AM – 2:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

Haney Technical Center is located on the corner of Baldwin Road and Highway 77.

