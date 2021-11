As 2021 draws to an end, here is a list of hotels completing renovations in 2022. Situated in the exclusive resort community of Nuevo Vallarta on the white sands of Banderas Bay’s Flamingos Beach, this AAA Four-Diamond Resort will unveil completely renovated suites throughout the resort. Updates include renewed upholstery, refreshed interior colors, art and furniture complete with new American leather sofa beds and audio/video systems. The resort will remain true to its hacienda-style décor by elevating traditional design with brighter colors, upgraded amenities and contemporary Mexican-style features. La Casona, the property’s award-winning, on-site steakhouse, will also introduce a celebrity chef from the U.S. in the new year to curate inventive menus and pop-up culinary events for guests. (Image credit: The Villa Group)

