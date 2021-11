(Twin Cities, MN) -- A new study shows minimum wage increases are partially to blame for the loss of restaurant jobs in the Twin Cities. This comes as Minneapolis and Saint Paul work their way up to higher minimum wage requirements. The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says in 2018 and 2019 minimum wage at Minneapolis restaurants rose between four and nine percent more than if there wasn't a minimum wage increase policy for the city. Restaurant jobs also dropped by 12 and 18 percent during those two years. The mayors of both cities say they'll look into the data to see if any solutions are necessary.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO