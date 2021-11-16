Xavier Cooks: Garlic Butter Chicken & Brussel Sprouts
Nothing makes for a great weeknight meal like something that’s easy, quick and dirties only a few dishes.
This one-skillet garlic butter chicken and Brussel sprouts does just that!
- Add the chicken to a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat skin side up. (If using skinless thighs, add a teaspoon of oil.) Sprinkle half the salt and pepper over the chicken and let it cook for 5 minutes, or until it has browned on the bottom. Flip the chicken over and sprinkle on the remaining salt and pepper. Cook until the skin is crispy or the top is brown, about 6-7 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan.
- While the chicken is cooking, cut the brussels in half. Add the brussels sprouts to the pan and let them cook until they are brown on one side, about 5 minutes. Push them to the side of the pan and arrange the chicken on the other side of the pan. Pour the chicken stock into the pan (not over the crispy chicken) and let it simmer until the pan is dry and the chicken is fully cooked, about 15 minutes.
- Pile the brussels sprouts on one side of the pan and add the butter and garlic. Let the garlic cook for 2 minutes then spoon some garlic butter over the tops of the chicken. Mix the rest of the garlic butter into the brussels sprouts.
