MLB free agency grades: Desperate for pitching, Los Angeles Angels add Noah Syndergaard

Major League Baseball's free agency period is officially open. While the potential for a lockout come Dec. 1 (when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires) could cause there to be a pause in activity for some unknown amount of time, teams who are eager to add to their rosters are getting their shopping started. Eduardo Rodriguez became the first top-20 player to sign, as he inked a five-year deal with the Tigers on Nov. 15. Noah Snydergaard followed the next day, surprisingly leaving the Mets (who made him the $18.4 million qualifying offer) for a one-year deal with the Angels. Justin Verlander became the next big-name arm to ink a deal, returning to the Astros on a one-year, $25 million deal (with a player option for 2023) on Wednesday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO