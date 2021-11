What the papers sayThe Paul Pogba contract roller coaster has taken another surprising turn, with reports out of France indicating the 28-year-old wants to renew his contract with Manchester United – albeit with a caveat. Metro, citing L’Equipe, says Pogba is demanding he overtakes team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to become the Premier League’s highest-paid player. It comes after a report earlier this week claimed United bosses were open to receiving a substantial offer for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.Raheem Sterling could be considered for a potential loan move to Barcelona in January, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO