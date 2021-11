The Central men’s basketball team got to within two in the final minute, but couldn’t finish a comeback effort in falling at home to Waldorf Wednesday 65-61. The Dutch (0-2) were off the mark all night but especially in the first half, hitting just 24.1% from the floor (7-29). That improved after the break but Central finished at 35.1% and made just 2-of-12 3-point shots. Down 30-22 at intermission, Central trailed by as much as 50-37 with 7 minutes left in the game before pulling within 60-57 at the 1-minute mark. Head Coach Craig Douma says it came down to the inability to finish.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO