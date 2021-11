A very calm week is in store for us! Those Thanksgiving travelers don’t have to worry about flight or road delays in Northern California as a result of the weather. Tonight, the winds will continue to calm down. A few gusts are possible up to about 10mph. The sky will also be clear, meaning some areas will cool off significantly this evening, getting into the upper 30s to the low 40s for tomorrow morning. Some areas to the north, depending on the wind may not be as cool as other areas, but it will still be a cool start to the short work week. With this pattern and the calmer winds, patchy fog is possible. Just keep an eye out on your way to work in the morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly cooler for the north valley as the winds will have calmed down, but still should top off in the mid-60s given the sunshine!

