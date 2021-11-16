FWB Woman recovering after being hit in throat with Taser probe
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach woman was rushed to the hospital to have a Taser probe removed from her throat after being shot by the “estranged wife of a male companion,” Okaloosa deputies wrote in a news release.Youtuber arrested by BCSO deputies is considering a lawsuit
The victim told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies someone banged on the door of her Beal Parkway residence at about 8 a.m. Monday. When she opened the door Christine Webster, of Fort Walton Beach, shot her with the Taser, deputies wrote.
The victim added that the tasing caused her to fall back and suffer a seizure due to her epilepsy.
Webster was arrested and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0