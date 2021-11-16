ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

FWB Woman recovering after being hit in throat with Taser probe

By S. Brady Calhoun
 5 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach woman was rushed to the hospital to have a Taser probe removed from her throat after being shot by the “estranged wife of a male companion,” Okaloosa deputies wrote in a news release.

The victim told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies someone banged on the door of her Beal Parkway residence at about 8 a.m. Monday. When she opened the door Christine Webster, of Fort Walton Beach, shot her with the Taser, deputies wrote.

The victim added that the tasing caused her to fall back and suffer a seizure due to her epilepsy.

Webster was arrested and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

Fountain murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of murder was sentenced to life in prison Friday. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. Martin, 22, was found guilty in October of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing the victim’s head and placing the body […]
FOUNTAIN, FL
PCPD seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl from local motel

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A suspicious vehicle, a parked vehicle crash, and a search warrant at a local motel lead to multiple arrests and 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, according to the Panama City Police Department. Officers with the PCPD Street Crimes Unit saw a suspicious vehicle in St. Andrews on Tuesday night. When […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Suspicious motorcyclist leads to felony arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were arrested and charged after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed a suspicious motorcyclist in the area of Compass Lake in the Hills around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Gabriel Reece was taken into custody for a violation of probation warrant, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
UPDATE: Florida murder suspect captured in Houston County

UPDATE: HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday morning, a murder suspect from Florida was arrested in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. A BOLO alert was issued for John Patrick Guillebeau, 60, as a murder suspect on November 14 from Santa Rosa County, Florida. Police say he is a suspect in […]
FLORIDA STATE
