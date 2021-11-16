ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

American Nurses Association Launches Flu Shot Fridays, a National Flu Vaccination Campaign

By Lauren Turner
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sbPo_0cyghoFk00

After more than 18 months of taking precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the world is slowly reopening. With more people returning in-person to the workplace and schools this flu season, there’s a continued risk to consider: the possibility of being infected by seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Helping to protect against seasonal flu is a top public health priority, and it’s important the public understands flu vaccinations are the best defense to help protect against seasonal flu.

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is urging all Americans six months and older with rare exception to get a flu vaccination this year to help protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from the flu. The flu viruses that circulate each year are different, and flu vaccines are designed to help protect against circulating flu strains for the season. Though a healthcare provider should always be consulted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations say that a COVID-19 vaccine can be administered with any vaccine, including the annual flu shot.

SO WHY GET YOUR FLU SHOT ON FRIDAY? Summer Fridays are in the rearview mirror, and we could all use an excuse for some much-needed “me” time in the colder months ahead. After a stressful week, Fridays are the perfect opportunity to focus on you!

ANA President Dr. Ernest Grant discusses flu vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic, effectiveness of flu vaccinations, who is most at risk for severe illness with the seasonal flu and more on the inspiration behind the #flushotfridays campaign

For more information on #Flushotfridays Click Here

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

"FIGHT FLU TN" clinics available across the state today for flu vaccinations

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Health holds its fourth annual "Fight Flu TN" campaign to remind people to get their yearly flu vaccinations. These clinics are available in every county across Tennessee on Tuesday. TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a yearly flu vaccine for most people, including pregnant women, infants, and the elderly.
TENNESSEE STATE
LiveScience

Why is the flu shot less effective than other vaccines?

The effectiveness of the seasonal flu shot pales in comparison to knockout shots like the MMR vaccine, which is about 97% effective at preventing measles, 88% effective at preventing mumps and 97% effective against rubella. By contrast, flu shots typically range from 40% to 60% effective, and sometimes their effectiveness dips as low as 10%.
HEALTH
alreporter.com

Alabama physicians urge public to take part in “Flu Shot Friday”

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health are encouraging the public to take part in “Flu Shot Friday” on Friday, Nov 12. “Cooler temperatures outside mean it is officially flu season in Alabama and the best way to protect yourself is to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association, in a statement. “This year it is especially important to get the flu vaccine to help reduce the burden on our health care system, which has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.”
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccination#Flu Vaccines#Seasonal Flu#Flu Shot#Americans#Cdc
KVIA

See how the flu vaccination rate in Texas compares to other flu seasons

See how the flu vaccination rate in Texas compares to other flu seasons. Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
TEXAS STATE
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis health officials worry vaccine misinformation is leading some to skip flu shots

St. Louis-area health officials are worried that people who don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine are becoming hesitant to get other immunizations. Clinical trials have proven the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and largely effective at preventing serious illness and death. But health workers are concerned that conspiracy theories about how scientists developed the vaccine, along with mistrust of public health agencies, could be leading some people to avoid other immunizations, such as the yearly flu shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Gonzaga Bulletin

Flu shot clinics offered at GU administered by nursing students

When Zags line up to get their flu shots this fall, Gonzaga University's very own nursing students will be behind the poke. GU’s nursing majors in their clinicals are helping distribute the vaccines by performing health screenings for patients, as well as administering the injections. "We had to learn how...
HEALTH
clearwaterprogress.com

Guest Opinion: Flu vaccination is important, too

As you move throughout your day, you begin to notice that you feel a bit run down, you are beginning to cough, your head is starting to ache, and you think you might have a fever. Do you have COVID? Or is it the flu?. The symptoms of flu and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
thewesleycommunity.org

Why Seniors Need an Annual Flu Shot

Flu shots are a necessity for most older adults. Learn more about the annual vaccine and how it helps prevent illness. While much of the nation’s attention continues to focus on COVID-19 and its variants, it’s important to remember that flu season is upon us. One question that arises every flu season is if you really need to get a flu shot. Some people assume it isn’t necessary because the virus is largely the same from year to year. Experts say, however, that’s a bad assumption.
HEALTH
kfgo.com

Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together

(Reuters) – The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. No link seen between vaccines and menstrual changes. Many women have reported noticing changes in their...
CANCER
trfradio.com

Vaccination Clinics for Covid and the Flu

• Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older – primary series or booster dose. (Pediatric vaccine 5-11 is not available at these clinics) • Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and older – primary series or booster dose. • Flu vaccine may be available upon request. Inter-County Nursing Service TRF office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc25news.com

Flu outbreak at U of M calls for urgency of flu vaccine administrations

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are being urged to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as the state reports its first influenza A outbreak. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there are 525 cases of influenza A (H3N2) among University of Michigan students, which is currently being public health officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
kynt1450.com

Free Flu Vaccines In Yankton

The best way to fight the flu is to get vaccinated. If you haven’t received your flu vaccine, there is still time. Servant Hearts Clinic is offering a free influenza vaccine every Monday from 5:30 – 7 p.m. through the end of December. Servant Hearts Clinic Executive Director Frani Kieffer...
YANKTON, SD
WOOD TV8

Michigan flu vaccination rate is below national average

(STACKER) Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Reporter

Vaccine clinic set at Dearth Community Center

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency will hold a COVID vaccination clinic at Dearth Community Center, 241 E. Garfield Ave., Coldwater, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The agency will offer pediatric doses of vaccine to those aged 5-11, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses, as well as booster doses of all three manufacturers to residents ages 18 and over who meet at least onef the following criteria: For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as...
COLDWATER, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID vaccine, flu shot clinic also provides holiday meals

MILWAUKEE - In a push to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus and influenza, a local organization has enlisted some professional help. It’s been said for a long time that stopping the spread of viral infections takes the whole community stepping up. "The numbers are increasing, and we want...
MILWAUKEE, WI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy