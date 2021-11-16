ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Holmquist Letter to the Editor: Thanks to RiverView Health doctors, nurses and staff

Crookston Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to express my appreciation and admiration for the doctors, nurses, and staff at RiverView Health Hospital. I just...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccbiznews.com

STUDENTS SEND 2,000 THANK YOU LETTERS TO HOSPITAL STAFF

CCISD students wrote encouraging letters to nurses, doctors and staff. Given to CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Oct. 28 by CCISD board President Jane Bell. Frontline health caregivers are appreciative of the uplifting gesture.
ADVOCACY
newcanaanite.com

Letter: ‘Thank You’ to New Canaan Health Department

As we prepare for Thanksgiving, give a special thanks to the New Canaan Health Department. I want to give a special shout out to Jenn Eielson, and the entire healthcare team in New Canaan (school nurses, EMT’s, doctors, CERT and numerous volunteers) for an incredibly well managed and positive experience last Thursday afternoon and evening at the High School. I am talking about the mass vaccination that took place for 1,000 kids aged 5 to11.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Appreciation for doctor, hospital

I have been healthy my whole life, however within the past two years, I have had five abdominal surgeries due to genetics. I was admitted to Glens Falls Hospital with sepsis. I feel my care and treatment in the emergency room was exceptional. The surgeries were performed by Dr. Greg Scalia and his team. They saved my life.
GLENS FALLS, NY
columbiachronicle.com

Letter to the Editor: Thank you for an important column on depression

As someone who works with Columbia students all day, pretty much every day, to help with internship and job searches, I was so appreciative of Amina Sergazina’s column about being diagnosed with depression. Even in a time of tremendous opportunities employment-wise, I see students struggling as they navigate re-entering an...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverview#Riverview Health Hospital
Colorado Springs Independent

Letter to the Editor: Public Health caved

You cannot recommend a scientifically proven, fully FDA approved life saving Covid-19 vaccine?. Hospitalized unvaccinated people are 20-50 times more likely to die than vaccinated hospitalized patients. What odds are you taking? Are you vaccinated? Are your loved ones vaccinated?. There are NO medical prevention alternatives as effective as the...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
San Angelo LIVE!

Doctors & Nurses at Hendrick Health Could be Fired Because of Covid Vaccine Mandate

ABILENE, TX –– As vaccine mandates continue to impact industries across the United States, the healthcare industry is fast approaching the first deadline for employees to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine. In Abilene, Hendrick Health will also be required to comply with the rules set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Shannon Medical Center made a similar announcement on Thursday. Local media obtained an email sent to all employees that detail the vaccine requirements. According to the hospital, employees must submit proof of immunization to Employee Wellness before…
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
People

Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'

A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

New Warning Signs You Have COVID

If you contract COVID-19 now, you're may have slightly different symptoms that people did at the beginning of the pandemic, particularly if you're vaccinated. That's according to the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, whose multinational researchers have been tracking symptoms of new COVID cases via an app. In a video update posted last week, Dr. Tim Spector, a professor of epidemiology at King's College London and a leader of the study, revealed the most common symptoms reported by people with new positive COVID tests these days. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy