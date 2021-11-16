HOLIDAY HOLLER: Win a Trip to the Opryland Resort’s Country Christmas

Sandwich Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Dear Crafters, Artists, Vendors, Staff , Friends and Customers :. It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the closing of Crafts Shows in the Country. With the current uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and our dedication to the safety of our crafters, staff, customers, the custodians, and students of the Sandwich Schools I have been unable to schedule any future events. With this uncertain future I have sought the counsel of my friends and family in making the heartbreaking decision to retire at this time and will not be scheduling any future Craft Shows in the Country events. I have cherished the opportunity to meet and work with all of you. I could not have done this without all the amazing help I have received along the way and will miss each and every one of you.

