Activision Blizzard employees walkout once more following report, demand CEO Bobby Kotick’s resignation

By Cameron Woolsey
pcinvasion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard finds itself once more under the spotlight following a new report. According to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal, company CEO Bobby Kotick not only knew of the many sexual misconduct allegations, he worked to keep them hidden. Indeed, Kotick was apparently involved in protecting harassers. Following the...

www.pcinvasion.com

AFP

Activision Blizzard chief may step down if misconduct not fixed: media

The chief of Activision Blizzard, accused of mishandling harassment complaints at the video giant, has signaled he would consider stepping down if he cannot quickly fix company culture, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Bobby Kotick, who has led the company for three decades, told senior executives during a meeting on Friday that he could leave if the problems with misconduct aren't solved "with speed," the Journal reported, citing sources at Activision. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The turmoil at the company comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that Kotick has for years been looped into reports of abuse that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
CNET

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick pressured to resign: Everything you need to know

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a suit against Activision Blizzard, accusing the gaming giant of discriminating against its female workforce and fomenting a "frat boy" workplace culture. It's been a turbulent time for the company ever since, culminating in a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal that puts CEO Bobby Kotick's future with the company in doubt.
Bobby Kotick
massivelyop.com

Some Activision-Blizzard shareholders join calls for Bobby Kotick’s ouster

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal published an explosive piece that compounded the ongoing Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits and scandal. The Journal detailed accusations against CEO Bobby Kotick himself, including the fact that he threatened to have an assistant killed, as well as asserted that he knew about but withheld multiple incidents and lawsuits at Activision from stockholders. The report also included quotes from former company executive Jen Oneal, who quit the company after a three-month stint co-heading Blizzard, during which she said she was “tokenized, marginalized, and discriminated against.” The exposé led to a walkout by Activision-Blizzard employees yesterday and demands from the internal workers alliance, A Better ABK, that Kotick step down or be removed under his own “zero tolerance” policy. Kotick refused, and the ATVI board of directors issued a statement supporting him.
