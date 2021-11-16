Hawaii to see $22M in federal funds for improvements to Maui's Honoapiilani Highway

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is seeking marketing and management services in the Global Meetings, Conventions and Incentives, or MCI, space. The agency issued a request for proposals Wednesday for contractors to provide marketing and management for events held at the Hawaii Convention Center, as well as single-property events held at hotels throughout the state. HTA explained in a statement that “the RFP’s scope includes providing marketing and management services to all of the HTA’s Major Market Areas, and supporting HTA’s vision of Malama Kuu Home (caring for my beloved home) through the principles of regenerative tourism.”

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO