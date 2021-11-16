KIMBERLY KESSLER: Judge denies another mental evaluation in final hearing before jury selection

kimberly kessler kimberly kessler

YULEE, Fla. — Kimberly Kessler, the woman accused of killing her co-worker Joleen Cummings in 2018, made an appearance at her final pretrial hearing Tuesday. She was her usual self, screaming and yelling as she was rolled in and rolled right back out of the courtroom.

Even with Kessler’s normal outbursts in court, Judge James Daniel said Tuesday she will be able to join the murder trial at any time.

“I will be bringing Ms. Kessler out just about every time we start a new session. She will have the opportunity to join us if she wishes to at any time.”

Tuesday’s hearing was to address any last-minute questions before jury selection.

Kessler’s attorney filed another motion for competency evaluation, but Daniel denied it. Questions of Kessler’s competency have been a large topic throughout the process, but she was ruled competent to stand trial in July.

The defense filed a motion for the change of venue, which would move the trial out of Nassau County. A decision has yet to be made on that request. Daniel said that would be considered at another time if needed.

It has been over three years since Cummings was murdered, and still, there has not been a trial.

STORY: Family of West Augustine man murdered 3 years ago still trying to find gunman

Now, Daniel is determined to start jury selection on Dec. 6.

The judge would like to have approximately 300 qualified jurors and then get to a pool of 60 potential jurors before the final selection.

MORE STORIES ON KIMBERLY KESSLER:

PHOTOS: Text messages show suspect in Joleen Cummings’ killing told co-worker ‘I hope she is OK’

©2021 Cox Media Group