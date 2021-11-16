The time is now for east west rail (Letters)

HOLYOKE - Free “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing at Holyoke Community College has been extended through December 2021, according to the Holyoke Board of Health. Drive-through testing at HCC is conducted six days a week in Parking Lot N by the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation on HCC’s main campus at 303 Homestead Avenue. Drivers are asked to enter the campus from Homestead Avenue, turn right onto the Campus Road and turn left into parking lot N. There are signs on site to help guide traffic. The HCC testing site is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents and conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no appointments and no referral is necessary. Turnaround time for results is typically four days or fewer. Testing may sometimes be cancelled due to inclement weather. Be sure to visit the Holyoke Board of Health website for up-to-date information on cancellations: https://www.holyoke.org/departments/board-of-health.

