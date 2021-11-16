ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The time is now for east west rail (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden just signed into law a historic infrastructure bill that will provide Massachusetts with at least $9 billion, and up to $12 billion in funding over the next five years. The question remains: how will the state spend this money? With Western Massachusetts far outnumbered on Beacon Hill compared...

