Riot Forged dropped Ruined King: A League of Legends Story on Nov. 16 to everyone’s surprise. Since the first trailer was released in 2020, League fans knew which champions were going to be featured in the game. From Braum to Yasuo, champions from all over Runeterra converge in Bilgewater to deal with Viego, the Ruined King. But right from the beginning of the game, players will notice that there are a couple more champions that weren’t mentioned or seen in the trailers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO