Ask The Old Guy: More than just that one guy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) – Cam Newton’s Carolina resurgence continued to start the day on Sunday. But in the end, Newton and the Panthers came up just short against Washington. The former Patriots quarterback scored two touchdowns last week just days after he signed with the Panthers, where he spent the first nine years of his career. On Sunday, he got the first start of his second stint with Carolina. And Newton picked up right where he left off. Chills 🔥 Incredible shot of @Panthers QB @CameronNewton taking the field for his return to Carolina. pic.twitter.com/29eQK510TU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2021 Newton led Carolina...

