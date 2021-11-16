ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Schember Administration begins making plans for Infrastructure Bill

By Yoselin Person
 5 days ago

As the Infrastructure Bill has been stamped by President Biden now, the Schember Administration is starting to make plans.

According to the Assistant Director of Public Works, A.J. Antolik, the department is actively reviewing the parameter of the bill.

Antolik said that they are looking at what can be included and what can’t be allowed.

Yet Antolik said that the administration is excited about addressing the City of Erie’s aging infrastructure.

He also said that the ARP funds may tie in with the plans.

“There may be a leverage point with the Infrastructure Bill where you can through ARP funding, again we have to see what exactly the infrastructure includes and the funding mechanism within the bill and we’ll be able to better know what we can address and how we can address it,” said A.J. Antolik, Assistant Director for City of Erie Public Works.

Antolik said that the city has not received the amount of funds just yet, but when it is received the plan is to address any infrastructure issues for all Erie residents.

YourErie

YourErie

