JBL Boombox 2 and More Portable Bluetooth Speakers That Are Perfect for the Holidays

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

‘Tis the season to shop for awesome tech gifts. Whether you’ve already started working on your shopping list, or simply need a sound upgrade for the holidays, a portable boombox doubles as a nice gift and a great way to enhance any sound system.

Although boomboxes were first invented in the 1960s, they didn’t reach their popularity peak until the ‘80s and ‘90s. These days, boomboxes look a lot different than what you might remember. While you can certainly find the original, box-style boombox (with a tape-deck in front), portable Bluetooth speakers are a new version of the classic device.

If you’ve been thinking about purchasing a new speaker, we rounded up four of the best, bass-heavy options to buy online. From the pricey JBL Boombox 2 to the more affordable Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker, you’re sure to find an option to fit any holiday shopping budget. For more tech, check out our roundups of Bluetooth speakers of all shapes and sizes and the most comfortable headphones to buy right now . Below, find a list of portable Bluetooth-enabled, boombox-style speakers that are perfect for the holidays.







$449.95



One of the many cool features with the JBL Boombox 2 is that it puts a modern spin on a classic boombox design. With a retail price of $500, the wireless speaker acts as a sonic investment that should pay for itself within a few years, plus those holiday parties won’t be complete without the right audio.

The JBL Boombox 2 is one of the top-rated portable Bluetooth speakers from the last year. Apart from delivering deep, monstrous bass, the JBL Boombox 2 has indoor and outdoor sound modes, and up to 24 hours of battery life to keep the party going all night long (literally). The Boombox 2 also includes ports on the back to connect up to two external devices for charging and controlling the music.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, two 40W RMS-woofers and tweeters for unmatched, powerful sound. Measuring 19″ long and weighing 13 pounds, the Boombox 2 is IPX7 certified waterproof up to three feet, with a built-in handle for easy transport. The JBL Boombox 2 was a big seller over the summer, so don’t be surprised to find it sold out for the holidays. This must-have device is available through the JBL website and major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy , and Home Depot . You might not find them on sale for Black Friday, but if you’d like to save a few bucks, purchase a refurbished Boombox 2 through Amazon .

$109.99



Need something more budget friendly? The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker is probably one of the better options that you can find for under $150. It’s portable and handheld with exceptional sound (although not as powerful as the JBL), and it works for up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Motion Boom Speaker is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and delivers crystal clear sound with thumping bass, and it’s IPX7 waterproof. Connect to the Soundcore App to link with your smartphone and switch between sound modes, or control the device with your voice.

$399



If you’re looking for a rugged design, check out the DB2 Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker from DemerBox. This Bluetooth device comes in a “crush-proof” Pelican case, with crisp sound quality, 40+ hours of battery life, dry internal storage, a USB port for charging all your devices on the go, and it comes in multiple colors including Pesaro Green (pictured), Roseau Blue, Paniman Yellow, and Barrow Black. The DemerBox works fine by itself but to create an even larger sound system, pair multiple DemerBox speakers together.



$449.99



$398



The Sony SRS-XG500 is an alternative to the JBL Boombox 2 that’s slightly smaller and lighter, with more battery power. It measures 18.11” long and weighs 12.30 pounds, and includes a built-in handle with stylish but subtle LED ring lighting on either end of the device. As you might imagine, Sony’s SRS-XG500 delivers dynamic sound with high-fidelity, powerful bass that doesn’t sacrifice sound clarity. Plug your smartphone or another device into the SRS-XG500 via one of the USB ports located at the rear to charge it, or play music directly from the device. There’s also an option to plug in a USB memory stick or flash drive to play digital files. The SRS-XG500 is IP66 water-resistant and dustproof, with mesh fabric speakers that are constructed for easy cleaning and quick drying in the event that someone spills liquid on it during your holiday soiree.