Globe Specialty Metals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) _ Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $96.6 million in its...

Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2021

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $97.92 million. • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $738.45 million. • Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share...
MySanAntonio

Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $90.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $460.7 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
MySanAntonio

Capital Region employers work to entice and retain young hires

For years, young talent bred in the Capital Region’s high schools and colleges would chase enticing opportunities in big cities and leave behind their humbler beginnings. Some still do, but the region has strategized ways to keep millennials and Gen Z workers around. Katie Newcombe, the chief economic development officer...
MySanAntonio

Revived Hispano Suiza Earns High Marks for Electric Hypercar

What happens when the past and future of automobiles converge in unpredictable ways? Sometimes, that can involve transforming a vintage gas-powered car into one that runs on electricity; in others, it might involve bringing a historic marque back into production with cutting-edge design and engineering. The latter is the case with Hispano Suiza, whose Carmen hypercar just got a rave review from Car & Driver.
