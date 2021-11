Over the summer, MSU Denver’s Department of Modern Languages installed artwork created by students on the windows outside of the Plaza Building on the second floor. Maria Akrabova, who has been the chair of the department since 2015, said in an interview with The Metropolitan that she had the idea to use the outside windows of the second story office buildings as a space outside the to showcase the art created by MSU Denver students.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO