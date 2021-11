It’s no secret that problematic statuary of historical figures associated with the slave trade represents something of an ongoing issue for the U.K.; ever since the police murder of George Floyd, museums and institutions across the globe have been weighing whether to remove or retain statues of this nature. This week, the Museum of the Home in London released a statement announcing that they are considering relocating a statue of Robert Geffrye, a 17th century trader and slave ship owner, that stands on the facade of the building after being targeted with a campaign that’s insisting that the statue be taken down.

MUSEUMS ・ 3 DAYS AGO