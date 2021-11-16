ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

How much did it cost to buy a home in South Sacramento, CA in the last week?

By Sac Bee Bot
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median price per square foot for a home in South Sacramento increased in the past week to $291. That’s $15 less than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Vacant Sacramento Home Vandalized And New Owners Can’t Sell

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Potential squatters in Sacramento have vandalized a Tahoe Park home. The 14th Ave. home has been sitting vacant for five months as a real estate tech company tries and fails to sell it. With boarded windows and broken blinds, the Sacramento home is in bad shape. “It’s boarded up and vandalized and who wants to buy that,” said Tahoe Park neighbor Paige Moss who tells CBS13 the owners of the home moved out months ago. “One day they told us they were selling the house.” According to Sacramento County Sacramento County Assessor’s Office, real estate tech company Opendoor bought it on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTEN.com

How Much Does Car Shipping Cost?

Originally Posted On: https://www.amerifreight.net/auto-shipping/how-much-does-car-shipping-cost/. If you need to get your car across the country, the first thing that may be on your mind is the cost. You’re probably wondering what the average car shipping cost is and how much it will cost to ship your car. Many factors determine the...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento County, CA
Business
Sacramento County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Real Estate
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy