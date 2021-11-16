How much did it cost to buy a home in South Sacramento, CA in the last week?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Potential squatters in Sacramento have vandalized a Tahoe Park home. The 14th Ave. home has been sitting vacant for five months as a real estate tech company tries and fails to sell it. With boarded windows and broken blinds, the Sacramento home is in bad shape. “It’s boarded up and vandalized and who wants to buy that,” said Tahoe Park neighbor Paige Moss who tells CBS13 the owners of the home moved out months ago. “One day they told us they were selling the house.” According to Sacramento County Sacramento County Assessor’s Office, real estate tech company Opendoor bought it on...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO