When does the Christmas season really begin? This is the question that comes up pretty much every single year. Do you decorate before Thanksgiving? Do you wait until the first day of December? I say we look to Joanna Gaines, who has already decorated her Christmas tree, with the help of her son Crew, because there was a chill in the air. We trusted her about the beauty of shiplap after all, why not trust her with this, the most important of decisions, too?

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO