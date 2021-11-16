Keyshia Cole mourns the loss of her father from COVID, four months after her mom's death

Keyshia Cole is mourning the loss of her adoptive father, Leon Cole , after he passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Cole shared the news an a touching Instagram post. “He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE, The only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth!!!!!” Cole writes.

“He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!! My child hood was filled with 40L and 52L rides along side my father!!! I loved having a bus pass until I was 18 years old. He was a very wise man.

Cole continued: “He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole. Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened!!!”

Her father’s passing comes just four months after her biological mother Frankie passed away.

“This is so hard man,” Cole wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!!”

