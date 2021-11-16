ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-17 11:44:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-17 23:45:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Essex The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 330 AM EST. * At 304 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Manchester, or near Gloucester, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rockport around 310 AM EST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 00:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Zapata FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Zapata. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1021 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Zapata County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 00:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Zapata FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Zapata. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1021 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Zapata County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Inner Channels by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-22 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Target Area: Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Inner Channels including the cites of Ketchikan and Metlakatla. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase through late Sunday night. Strongest gusts expected between midnight and 5 AM Monday. A wind shift to the west is likely after 6 AM.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Loo#Extreme Weather#American#Nofo#Aia Mo Tafega Ma#Fautuaga
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 21:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 01:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot Patchy Dense Fog through Midnight Areas of dense fog have developed behind an exiting cold front. This dense fog is expected to be short-lived as dry air will filter in over the next couple of hours. If traveling tonight, be prepared for sudden drops in visibility due to fog. Slow down and give yourself extra room between you and the vehicle ahead of you. The fog will dissipate within the next couple of hours.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 22:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Central Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Heaviest snow will be overnight, with near blizzard conditions at times. Total snow accumulations tonight and Monday of 5 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible, mainly near Sault Ste Marie, and on central and northern Sugar Island. Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight. * WHERE...Central Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 22:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Western Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Heaviest snow will be overnight, with near whiteout conditions at times. Total snow accumulations tonight and Monday of 4 to 10 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph this evening. * WHERE...Western Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 20:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 1 and 101.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 21:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 01:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene Patchy Dense Fog through Midnight Areas of dense fog have developed behind an exiting cold front. This dense fog is expected to be short-lived as dry air will filter in over the next couple of hours. If traveling tonight, be prepared for sudden drops in visibility due to fog. Slow down and give yourself extra room between you and the vehicle ahead of you. The fog will dissipate within the next couple of hours.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 22:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Western Mackinac WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Leelanau, Antrim, Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Charlevoix, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac, Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Essex THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ESSEX COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 22:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southeast Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially on Drummond Island. Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight. * WHERE...Southeast Chippewa County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 22:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hidalgo County through 130 AM CST At 105 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madero, or near Palmview, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Hidalgo, Palmview, South McAllen, Sharyland, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School, Abram-Perezville and South Pharr Elementary School. This includes the following highways US Highway 83 near mile marker 850. US Highway 281 between mile markers 784 and 798. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 00:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: George; Stone DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Inland, Mobile Central and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Mississippi, Stone and George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense sea fog will dissipate from the west once the winds shift with a frontal passage later tonight.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 201 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially near the frontage road along I-2/U.S. 83. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Hidalgo, South McAllen, North McAllen, and Sharyland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 201 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially near the frontage road along I-2/U.S. 83. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Hidalgo, South McAllen, North McAllen, and Sharyland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy