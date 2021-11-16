Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 00:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Zapata FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Zapata. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1021 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Zapata County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO