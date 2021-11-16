Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 201 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially near the frontage road along I-2/U.S. 83. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Hidalgo, South McAllen, North McAllen, and Sharyland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
