ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

Upperman Advances To Quarterfinal Round With Win Over DeKalb County

By Sports
uppercumberlandreporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upperman Bees advanced to the quarterfinal round of the postseason with a 40-16 win over DeKalb County on Friday night in Baxter. The Bees raced out to an early 21-0 lead, withstood a DCHS comeback attempt and pulled away late to advance to the third round for the second time...

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Van rolls into third round with win over Sunnyvale

ROCKWALL — Quarterback Jackson Rainey sparked undefeated Van (12-0) to a 35-25 win over Sunnyvale in a Class 4A Division II area football game on Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium. The Vandals move to the third round where they are scheduled to play Gilmer on Friday, Nov. 26 at Christus...
SUNNYVALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Baxter, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Dekalb County, TN
Education
County
Dekalb County, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Warriors win thriller to advance to second round

PONTOTOC- It took 48 minutes plus two overtimes, but the Pontotoc Warriors advanced Friday with a 35-34 win over Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Andru Berry plowed into the endzone on 4th and goal on the first possession of the second overtime period, his fourth rushing touchdown of the night. Eddie Nolasco booted through the extra point to put the Warriors up 35-28. Gentry then answered in two plays, with quarterback Troy Griffin scoring on a 5-yard run to make it 35-34. The Rams elected to try for the win on a two-point conversion. Griffin rolled out, but he was run down and sacked by senior defensive end Justin Woods to end the game.
PONTOTOC, MS
harrodsburgherald.com

Titans Advance To Second Round Of Playoffs With Win Over Desales

The Mercer County Titans football team (9-2) started their playoff run with a dominant, 41-17, win over the DeSales Colts (2-9) Friday, Nov. 5. DeSales started the game with the ball, and the Mercer defense set the tone early with a big play in the backfield by Myles Haygood and Lleyton Penn to set the Colts back seven yards. The Titans got the stop after a DeSales penalty forced a punt that only went 22 yards. Mercer’s offense took the field at the Colt’s 40 yard line and after three rushing attempts picking up 12 yards they went to the air. Senior quarterback Trosper Buchanan found his go to receiver, Thaddeus Mays, for a perfect 28 yard touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone, 7-0. Jonah Lewis added on the extra point, he was five out of six on the night bringing his season total to 36 out of 39.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
illinoisvalleytimes.com

Princeton advances to IHSA football quarterfinals

The Princeton Tiger is among the 64 teams advancing to the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) quarterfinals Saturday. The No. 2 ranked Tigers (10-1) will take on No.6 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (10-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Elmhurst. Princeton hasn’t been challenged yet in the playoffs beating Poplar Grove North...
PRINCETON, IL
Andover Townsman

Raiders advance with 18-15 win over Grizzlies

SUMMERSVILLE — Ball control often helps Roane County control its own destiny. Such was the case Friday night when the No. 10 Raiders invaded Memorial Stadium to tangle with No. 7 Nicholas County in the first round of the 2021 WVSSAC Class AA football playoffs. Ahead 12-7, Roane County capitalized...
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Upperman#The Upperman Bees#Dchs#Tigers
Johnson City Press

Highlanders blast Oakdale, advance to quarterfinals

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Highlander express kept on rolling Friday night. Seth Birchfield accounted for 233 yards and six touchdowns as Cloudland cruised to a 60-16 victory over Oakdale in the Class A playoffs. With the win, Cloudland will host Coalfield next Friday night in what will be the Highlanders’...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
hometownsource.com

Maple Grove dominant in state quarterfinal win over Woodbury

In cold and snowy conditions, the Maple Grove football team played their final outdoor game of the season against Woodbury Nov. 11, but the weather was just the opposite of how the Crimson played in the state quarterfinals at Eden Prairie High School. Jumping hot on the Royals with three...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
panolian.com

Cougars advance to 2nd round with 60-6 win

The North Panola Cougars will look to continue their march through the post-season as they visit the Aberdeen Bulldogs Friday in the season round of the North 3A State playoffs in a 7 p.m kickoff. Both teams advanced out of the first round in different ways last Friday as North...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Pickens County Dominates Round Two; Wins 38-16 over Winterboro

On a cold night in Reform, AL, the Pickens County Tornadoes showed spectators what 1A football is all about, outlasting the pesky Winterboro Bulldogs, 38-16. Pickens quarterback, Javion Bell-McCrary, was extremely effective in all aspects of the game. The senior signal caller finished the night 9-of-16 through the air for 159 yards and three scores and also added two touchdowns on the ground to accompany his 82 rushing yards.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Victoria Advocate

Refugio rolls to area-round win over Flatonia

FLORESVILLE — Refugio has rarely been challenged and not since early in the season. But senior Antwaan Gross isn’t worried about the Bobcats losing focus. “We don’t get satisfied because we lost last year,” Gross said. “We’re looking to win in some way. That’s all we’ve got to do.”. The...
REFUGIO, TX
impact601.com

Raleigh advances to 3A South round three with decisive win over Morton

Raleigh is headed to the third round of the MHSAA 3A South Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Running backs Javarious Walker and Suntarine Perkins made sure of that Friday night in a Lions 43-27 victory over visiting Morton. The backfield duo combined for 289 rushing yards against the Panthers....
RALEIGH, MS
Denver Post

Columbine runs over Arvada West, advances to 5A quarterfinals

ARVADA — Tried, tested and true worked wonders for Columbine in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Utilizing their power ground game, the Rebels beat Arvada West 38-21 Thursday night at North Area Athletic Complex. Columbine avenged a last-second, 24-21 loss to A-West earlier in the season.
ARVADA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy