Upperman Advances To Quarterfinal Round With Win Over DeKalb County

The Mercer County Titans football team (9-2) started their playoff run with a dominant, 41-17, win over the DeSales Colts (2-9) Friday, Nov. 5. DeSales started the game with the ball, and the Mercer defense set the tone early with a big play in the backfield by Myles Haygood and Lleyton Penn to set the Colts back seven yards. The Titans got the stop after a DeSales penalty forced a punt that only went 22 yards. Mercer’s offense took the field at the Colt’s 40 yard line and after three rushing attempts picking up 12 yards they went to the air. Senior quarterback Trosper Buchanan found his go to receiver, Thaddeus Mays, for a perfect 28 yard touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone, 7-0. Jonah Lewis added on the extra point, he was five out of six on the night bringing his season total to 36 out of 39.

MERCER COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO