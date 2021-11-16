ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FBI working to identify man in infant sexual exploitation case

 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help identifying a man in a sexual exploitation case involving an infant. The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45....

Comments / 5

Jane Terry
4d ago

maybe putting him in town square and return to the midevil times of stoning would be suitable

John Fairbait
4d ago

a public execution should be arranged when hes found

