ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Big Name Real Estate Company Opens Office on Ditmars Boulevard

Queens Post
Queens Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAQtW_0cygd6YJ00
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s cut the ribbon on its Astoria office at Ditmars Boulevard (Photo courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty)

A big name firm in the real estate world has opened an office on Ditmars Boulevard.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, which has a big presence on Long Island, has opened an Astoria office at 28-07 Ditmars Blvd. The company, which has been in Astoria since late 2018, had operated out of the WeWork Building on 36th Avenue.

“We are incredibly proud of our Astoria office and the strong growth it has attained in a new market in just three years, particularly when that growth was achieved during a time when COVID-19 presented innumerable challenges,” said Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Chief Executive Officer Deirdre O’Connell.

The company entered the western Queens market in 2018 with four full time real estate sales people operating predominantly in Astoria, Long Island City and eastern Queens.

Daniel Gale brought on Daren Debel as sales manager in January 2020 with the goal of expanding the firm’s footprint in Queens.

“Astoria was changing when we first opened our office, and COVID-19 accelerated that change,” Debel said in a statement. “We wanted to bring a standard of professionalism and collaboration.”

The company plans to use its store-front presence to be part of the community.

“We engage with everyone who walks past our office. We have gifts for kids, dogs and adults and we hand them out all day long,” Debel said. “

The Astoria office currently consists of 17 sales people and is on track to have 20 by year’s end. The office has broadened its territory, extending into Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Cinespace Chicago sells to Texas real estate company

The studio complex and Toronto Cinespace were sold to the real estate equity investment platform. Subscribe to get the full story. Filled with “must read” stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+ year digital...
TEXAS STATE
roi-nj.com

Kushner Real Estate Group opens doors at 351 Marin in Jersey City

Jersey City’s latest signature rental building from Kushner Real Estate Group and joint venture partner Northwestern Mutual, 351 Marin, has opened its doors for leasing, delivering a luxury residential lifestyle through bold design, state-of-the-art amenities and an exceptional location at the intersection of dynamic neighborhoods and public transportation. The new...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deirdre O'connell
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mary Jane White and Brandon White of Cohen+White Associates offer a house with a dramatic layout, beautiful views, a perfect location, and a rich musical heritage. sale in the Berkshires, awaiting your vision.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
mainebiz.biz

NH real estate firm opens its first Maine office

A real estate firm with four locations in New Hampshire recently announced it opened its first location in Maine. Carey & Giampa Realtors, an independent real estate agency, opened its fifth office in York. It also has offices in Rye, Hampton, Portsmouth, and Seabrook Beach, N.H. The company, founded in...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Manhattan#Wework#Brooklyn
wdnonline.com

Real Estate Today

Featuring Western Oklahoma’s finest real estate investments. Any skilled tradesperson can tell you the pride the get from working with their hands, be it framing a home, tiling a floor or repairing a mechanical problem. Here are some ways to get started on your next project that can lead to...
REAL ESTATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

STOWERS REALTY GROUP ANNOUNCES REAL ESTATE SCHOOL AFTER GRAND OPENING

November 2021—Janelle Stowers, owner and broker, of Stowers Realty Group has officially been operating from her new location for over a month and she’s already making an impact in her community and in a big way. Stowers announced at the grand opening she is set to open the Realty Central Education Center this coming January. “I come from an education background so this is a full circle moment,” she said, “someone helped me get my start and it’s only right I give back and help others,” she added.
REAL ESTATE
ocnjdaily.com

Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Celebrates Company’s Diversity

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors and the Trident Group celebrated Global Diversity Awareness Month with companywide celebrations during their inaugural Celebrating Diversity Weeks. During the weeks of Oct. 18-31, each sales office and corporate department hosted celebrations acknowledging the diverse backgrounds and traditions of all of the individuals...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Queens Post

Court Square Brightened With Art Series by Long Island City Partnership

Court Square has been brightened up by a number of public art pieces that were unveiled Wednesday by the Long Island City Partnership. The organization cut the ribbon on its art series “LIC (Re)Connects” that includes three art pieces — a pink interactive installation, a construction site mural, and a 760-foot multi-panel mural along the Thomson Avenue Bridge.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Advocates Celebrate Queens Boulevard Bike Lane Completion, Call to Extend it Farther

Bike advocates and elected officials celebrated the completion of the final phase of the Department of Transportation’s Queens Boulevard redesign on Sunday. The event showcased the results of a decade-long advocacy push to redesign the stretch— commonly referred to as the “Boulevard of Death” — into roadway that now includes protected bike lanes, a series of pedestrian paths and improved crosswalks from Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside to Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Stop & Shop Launches Pickup Service at Long Island City Store

The Stop & Shop grocery store located on the border of Sunnyside and Long Island City has launched a new pickup service. The service is now available at its 34-51 48th St. location—and residents who want to use it are required to order online at www.stopandshop.com, or via the Stop & Shop mobile app. They are then prompted to select “Pickup.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Queens Post

Iconic Kaufman Astoria Studios Sold to Venture Capital Firms

The iconic Kaufman Astoria Studios has been sold to venture capital firms Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management. Kaufman Astoria Studios, which opened in 1920 and was the original home of Paramount Pictures, was sold for an undisclosed amount. However, the company was previously weighing bids that valued the property at about $600 million when it was first put on the market in March 2021, according to the Real Deal.
BUSINESS
Queens Post

Developers Plan to Construct Two Residential Buildings in Ridgewood

An Israeli jazz bassist-turned-developer Omer Avital and his business partner Yoav Adereth have asked the city for permission to build two small-scale apartment buildings in a manufacturing area of Ridgewood. The developers presented their plans to Community Board 5 this week and received positive feedback from its members. Avital and...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Queens Post

Xi’an Famous Foods to Open in Flushing Mega-Development Next Year

Xi’an Famous Foods, a popular Chinese restaurant chain, will open a new location in a Flushing mega-development next year. The acclaimed chain, which was originally founded in Flushing, will open its fourth Queens outpost in the Tangram, a 1.2-million-square-foot mixed-use development on the corner of College Point Boulevard and 39th Avenue in downtown Flushing.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
2K+
Followers
876
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy