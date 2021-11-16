Big Name Real Estate Company Opens Office on Ditmars Boulevard

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s cut the ribbon on its Astoria office at Ditmars Boulevard (Photo courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty)

A big name firm in the real estate world has opened an office on Ditmars Boulevard.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, which has a big presence on Long Island, has opened an Astoria office at 28-07 Ditmars Blvd. The company, which has been in Astoria since late 2018, had operated out of the WeWork Building on 36th Avenue.

“We are incredibly proud of our Astoria office and the strong growth it has attained in a new market in just three years, particularly when that growth was achieved during a time when COVID-19 presented innumerable challenges,” said Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Chief Executive Officer Deirdre O’Connell.

The company entered the western Queens market in 2018 with four full time real estate sales people operating predominantly in Astoria, Long Island City and eastern Queens.

Daniel Gale brought on Daren Debel as sales manager in January 2020 with the goal of expanding the firm’s footprint in Queens.

“Astoria was changing when we first opened our office, and COVID-19 accelerated that change,” Debel said in a statement. “We wanted to bring a standard of professionalism and collaboration.”

The company plans to use its store-front presence to be part of the community.

“We engage with everyone who walks past our office. We have gifts for kids, dogs and adults and we hand them out all day long,” Debel said. “

The Astoria office currently consists of 17 sales people and is on track to have 20 by year’s end. The office has broadened its territory, extending into Brooklyn and Manhattan.