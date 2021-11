Sam the Barista is not pleased that his mayor gave him a new task at work, one that's a lot harder than getting the foam just right on a cardamom latte. "Service is hard," said Sam, who will no longer have the might of the law behind him when he asks combative customers to do like the rest of Washington, D.C., does and put their darn masks on. "It's even harder when you have to play the mask police."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO