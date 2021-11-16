ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Patent Slate Not Wiped Clean

By Gaston Kroub
 5 days ago

Back in March, I wrote on these pages about an interesting competitor patent case in the roof imaging space. At the time, the patent owner EagleView had just gotten enhanced damages awarded to it on top of a $125 million jury verdict — to the tune of an additional $375 million...

Lawyers Should Try Not To Badmouth Predecessor Counsel

Many times in the course of a representation a lawyer may need to take over work that was previously performed by another attorney. For instance, sometimes a lawyer needs to litigate matters involving a contract that was negotiated and drafted by a different attorney. In other instances, lawyers need to assume a representation after a prior attorney withdrew from the representation. Although it may be tempting to do so, lawyers should refrain from badmouthing predecessor counsel, not only because it is the right thing to do but because this can help you form better connections with clients.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court has a chance to stop blue-state suppression of Second Amendment rights

In a landmark 2010 decision , the Supreme Court ruled that in addition to the federal government, states must also respect the public's individual constitutional right to bear arms. Yet the high court has neglected to take any more major Second Amendment cases in the decade since that would have further clarified the scope of this ruling, leading conservative Justice Clarence Thomas to dub the Second Amendment a “disfavored right.” As a result, many blue states have found ways to work around Supreme Court precedent and drastically restrict the ability of law-abiding people to carry firearms to protect themselves.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Judge Who Previously Overturned $32M Award To Korryn Gaines’ Son To Determine Argument On Payment Cap

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Judge Mickey Norman will remain on a case to determine a payment cap on the $32 million award to the son of Korryn Gaines, denying a request from his attorneys. A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a standoff at her Randallstown apartment in 2016. Officers were there to serve warrants to Gaines for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case and to her fiancé for an assault charge. Gaines was reportedly armed with a shotgun during the standoff. Her five-year-old son, Kodi Gaines, was also wounded in the shooting. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Mail

All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

FDA says it wants 55 YEARS to process FOIA requests about COVID-19 vaccines - meaning data may not be available to the public until 2076

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requesting more than a half-century to review and release information to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the public. The agency is being sued by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, a group made up of more than 30 professors and scientists, hoping to access information they believe can help cure vaccine skepticism in some people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Politics
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-Based Physician Assistant Banned From Prescribing Opioids Under Federal Consent Decree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elizabeth J. Allen, a Baltimore-based physician assistant, is banned from prescribing opioids and controlled substances under a recently approved federal consent decree, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman approved the consent decree, forbidding Allen from applying for the Drug Enforcement Administration registration required to prescribe controlled substances. Allen’s registration lapsed in 2020, federal prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors alleged Allen violated the Controlled Substances Act while working at the Centers for Rehabilitation, Pain Management, and Wellness in Pikesville. From 2014 to 2019, Allen allegedly issued hundreds of prescriptions with “no legitimate medical purpose,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
abovethelaw.com

There’s Only One ‘E’ In Judgment

I am always amazed at the level of bad judgment bench officers and lawyers seem to have. You would think that by the time peeps have passed the bar and been in practice for at least a nanosecond, they would have judgment (one “e” only), but you would be wrong. In any event, here’s just a few of the more recent antics. “What were they thinking?” That’s the Final Jeopardy question. And the Final Jeopardy answer is that “they weren’t.” I know, I have reversed them; work with me here.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Rittenhouse Verdict Shows It’s All Trial By Combat At This Point

Years ago, in a blog that doesn’t even exist anymore, I wrote an article about the then relatively new phenomenon of “stand your ground” laws. The crux was that these new statutes ultimately push the legal system toward a perverted form of trial by combat, introducing a new means of summarily dispensing with lethal gun violence if the perpetrator can cobble together some semblance of a self-defense claim. Before even getting to the strictures of a trial, the “winner” of a deadly altercation can just say they felt threatened and the victim is no longer there to suggest otherwise.
LAW

