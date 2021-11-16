A Patent Slate Not Wiped Clean

Many times in the course of a representation a lawyer may need to take over work that was previously performed by another attorney. For instance, sometimes a lawyer needs to litigate matters involving a contract that was negotiated and drafted by a different attorney. In other instances, lawyers need to assume a representation after a prior attorney withdrew from the representation. Although it may be tempting to do so, lawyers should refrain from badmouthing predecessor counsel, not only because it is the right thing to do but because this can help you form better connections with clients.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO