'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': Old guys introduce next generation of ghost hunters

Ray Parker Jr.’s classic theme song for Ghostbusters proudly states, “I ain’t ‘fraid of no ghost!” But perhaps he should be. Ghostbusters is a comedy franchise, but there are touches of horror in the films as well. Some of the ghosts are even genuinely terrifying, and they wouldn’t be out of place in a more serious take on the paranormal. Harmless spooks like Slimer seem like the exception rather than the rule. After all, there’s a reason why the Ghostbusters’ services are often needed. Now that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally in theaters, we’re taking a look back at the two previous films, as well as the 2016 reboot, to pick the scariest ghosts in the Ghostbusters movies. You can keep the light on while reading this list, if you feel the need to.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO