Any dads willing to go on duty to promote safety in NL schools?

My name is Michael L. DiMauro and here is an article of my faith:

Among the most transformative opportunities of my life came 30 years ago with this vocation that has allowed me to tell the stories of kids in New London. The experiences changed me from a sheltered, myopic reactionary to a man who believes that this country works best when we include everyone of all colors, religions, ancestries and orientations who learn with, play with and learn about each other.

I love New London.

I love the kids.

I've tried to be an advocate for our schools and kids, using athletics as a baseline, to the point of being obnoxious about it.

And so this modest proposal I'm about to make comes from somebody who cares.

The roots of this modest proposal come from the recent story in Shreveport, La., where continued violence in the high school led to the arrests of nearly two dozen students in September. That's when a group of concerned fathers decided to form the volunteer group "Dads on Duty." They roam the halls of Southwood High School to, in the words of one dad in a published report, "calm students, spread positivity and keep the peace."

The group of 40 dads wear "Dads on Duty" T-shirts and patrol the school as their work shifts accommodate. Since they began, according to several published reports, there have been no more fights and no more arrests. The "Dads on Duty" story has gone viral and is easily researched.

"It's so effective because they have tapped into something that's so fundamental and basic: parenting," Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins told CNN. "You have a group of dads that decided to do something to protect their children without being prompted by the government, without getting paid, and turned the trajectory of this school."

The time has come for the "Dads on Duty" concept in New London.

Reports in The Day, other media outlets and on social media have chronicled escalating violence at the high school and middle school. Parents, teachers and staff have reached out to me privately in record numbers. Safety concerns are greater than ever. As one teacher said, "I don't feel like there's imminent danger, but I'm always on edge that another volcano erupts."

Hence, the question: Are there a number of dads out there willing to volunteer their time? Would the city and educational hierarchies be as agreeable and adaptable as in Shreveport to allow such outside the box thinking?

This just in: New London needs different thinking. As the old line goes, "Telephone didn't come into existence from the persistent improvement of the postcard." Dads on Duty is an ingenious answer that does not involve government. Or budgets. It does not involve police, thereby obviating the inevitable bickering about if, when or where police belong in the schools.

This is about, as Mayor Perkins says, "fundamental and basic parenting." I believe this: If you can make your way to the football game on Friday night, if you can spend ample parts of your day bellyaching on Facebook, if you can volunteer your time to coach youth sports, you have the time to meet and figure out whose work schedules best fit into patrolling the halls of two schools.

Except that I know how New London works: If it's your idea, it's a great idea. If it's an opponent's idea, it must be sabotaged at all cost.

I know how New London works: Stories about violence in the school leads to a persecution complex wrapped in highbrow intellectual drivel about how New London is simply a microcosm of society.

Ah, but the rest of society didn't elect the mayor, city council or board of education. New London voters did. And so in lieu of shouting damnation at one another as safety issues in our schools escalate, here comes an answer that requires nothing but the time of some parents and the blessing of The Important People.

It's absolutely worth a discussion.

Even better: We'd find out just how committed to the schools and kids our parents and governmental hierarchies really are.

Any dads out there willing to go on duty?

Any elected officials willing to champion the cause?

The verdicts await.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro