ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Lyman Allyn's 'Luster' exhibition celebrates our fascination with cars and motorcycles

By John Ruddy
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7owj_0cygbV4j00
Richard Lewis, Hispano Suiza Chrome, 2015. ©

If your local art museum displayed 55 realistic paintings of washing machines, would you check them out? How about microwaves, or even computers?

Didn't think so.

Paintings of cars, maybe? On the one hand, they're just another machine essential to modern living, arguably less so than computers.

But cars, man, they're cool.

That's reason enough to go see "Luster," a celebration of automobiles and motorcycles, at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London. The vivid and sometimes eye-popping show renders its subjects in the styles of realism and hyperrealism, paintings that look uncannily like photographs.

The whole idea is as American as sailing down the highway, singing to the radio with the windows up so no one can hear you. The bond you feel with your vehicle at that moment is perhaps the same one that makes you want to enjoy cars as art.

Are we still a car-obsessed country? Maybe a little less so in the age of Uber and Zoom, but not much. The show seems to correct for this by featuring largely older vehicles, which somehow cast a stronger spell.

You feel the connection when staring at the grill of a 1931 Rolls Royce Phantom II glistening in the sun, or admiring the no-nonsense profile of the Ford GT40 that dominated at LeMans in the late 1960s. The canvas is so large, the detail so realistic, you want to hop in for a lap around the track.

The show is a traveling exhibition curated by David J. Wagner that has been touring the country since 2018. About 15 contemporary artists are represented, each one's works grouped together, often illuminated by their commentary.

The paintings vary in style and subject, but many have two things in common. One, the framing is tightly on the vehicles, without a lot of landscape, people or other context. Sometimes a hubcap is the whole scene. Two, there's endless fascination with the reflective properties of sheet metal and chrome.

"The reflections on the surface of the automobiles allow the viewer to go deeper, to see something more than the form," artist Cheryl Kelley writes. "There is a quality of mystery that I experience with reflections that I want to convey, to take the viewer out of the mundane, into a dream world."

Another artist is less interested in dreams than in popular culture. In four acrylics on canvas by Robert Petillo, what's reflected isn't mysterious, it's our world. "Heartland" shows a fragment of small-town Main Street shimmering in the chrome. A flagpole, post office and gas pump are distorted in different ways as the sun catches them in various places on a Harley-Davidson.

"I took over 150 pictures and used the best of the best to create this painting," Petillo writes.

In his "Frankie's Root Beer Stand," the fender and bumper of a 1937 Oldsmobile Coupe are the twin means of reflecting the title dining spot. The same scene, with a carhop on skates at the counter, is caught in both places, but it's full and rounded in one, squashed and elongated in the other.

Some artists use cars to reflect other cars, as in John E. Schaeffer's "Candy Apple Tuxedo," one of the first paintings to greet visitors to the gallery. The scene is an auto show, and the body of a 1940 Ford reflects another Ford of similar vintage in a triple portrait. It appears straightforwardly on a door panel and more fancifully on the curves of the front and rear fenders.

Richard Lewis expanded the cars-reflecting-cars idea into a series of watercolors he writes was inspired by his twin sons. The series is represented here by "Alfa 8Cs," which again portrays two similar vehicles in proximity at a show.

"It took quite a few shots to get the reflections to be perfect," he writes, noting that the painting took 600 hours over seven months to complete.

The frequent focus of Joseph Santos, who also works in watercolors, is urban and industrial objects like machinery and neon signs. When he turns his attention to cars, he follows his usual approach of "searching for the abstract patterns and beauty created by the rust, dirt, steel and other weathered and decaying materials."

His four paintings zoom in on details of vehicles that have seen better days. The headlight of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is rimmed with rust, and the pale green paint has worn off the hood. The grill of a 1962 Ford Falcon fills another canvas, the dented hood unable to fully close. These are classic cars, but not the gleaming restorations displayed at summer events. Instead the artist celebrates the authentic scars of high mileage and time's assault.

A fuller view along these lines is Harold D. Zabady's "Timeless Beauty," an oil on linen that shows an old Jaguar E-type strapped onto a flatbed, on its way to either the junkyard or, hopefully, restoration. The badly corroded body still flaunts the alluring curves that made it an icon in the '60s and '70s.

A minority of the artists choose vintage motorcycles as their muse, and the result is often extreme closeups that explore the tangle of pipes that make them run.

The most interesting bike paintings are broader views from unusual angles, like Ken Scaglia's "Please Be Seated." The subject is a 1938 Harley-Davidson, the perspective is from above, and the focal point is the seat. Its power to inspire is enigmatic, and it's not very comfortable-looking either.

It's hard to say what motivates the creation of these labor-intensive and literal representations, but their hold on the viewer is undeniable. If the answer is elusive on the canvas, in at least one case it's evident in the title.

Four watercolors by Kris Preslan show enticing classics from the '30s and '40s. With obvious yearning, she named the paintings "Cars I'll Never Own," Nos. 9, 10, 12 and 15. One of them is a mesmerizing, head-on view of an MG with its side hood panels lifted. The headlights gaze out tranquilly as if to say, "That's right, you'll never own me."

Probably not. But if you can't own it, maybe painting it is the next best thing.

j.ruddy@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

IOC interview with Peng Shuai raises even more questions

Out of public view for almost three weeks, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has appeared in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The IOC and the Chinese government would like this to be the end of the Peng saga, which has run since Nov. 2 when she accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.
TENNIS
NBC News

Warrants issued for man after gun discharges at Atlanta airport

Warrants have been issued for a man who fled after a gun discharged during a search of his luggage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing panicked travelers to flee and briefly halting departures Saturday afternoon, officials said. About 1:30 p.m., a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag after...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
New London, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
New London, CT
Cars
CNN

5 killed and more than 40 injured after a vehicle barreled through a Wisconsin Christmas parade, Waukesha officials say

(CNN) — Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a vehicle drove into a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said. "These numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals," the city of Waukesha said in a Twitter post early Monday.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

T-Pain mixes a beer-and-ice cream cocktail

The Grammy-winning performer T-Pain has made big hits, like "Bartender" and "Blame It (On The Alcohol)." But he's best known for helping to popularize a vocal processing technology called Auto-Tune. "It turned into a full genre of music," he said. "It's everywhere. It's in cartoons, commercials. It's everywhere." Some people...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars#Automobile#Motorcycle#Vintage Cars#American#Uber#Rolls#Ford
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked whether they supported Black Lives Matter, whether they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and whether they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Lakers' LeBron James, Pistons' Isaiah Stewart ejected following brawl

Lakers superstar LeBron James was ejected from the team’s game against the Pistons after he drilled Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the head with an elbow while the two players were fighting for a rebound in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup. James was hit with a flagrant foul and was...
NBA
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
449
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy