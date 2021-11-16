ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Old Lyme's Ryan Fuller named co-hitting coach of Baltimore Orioles

By Day Staff Reports
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ns0zr_0cygbMNQ00
Old Lyme's Ryan Fuller signs autographs for members of the Old Lyme Little League between games of a doubleheader between UConn and Cincinnati in 2012 at Dodd Stadium in Norwich. Fuller was named co-hitting coach of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. (Day file photo)

Ryan Fuller, a 2008 Old Lyme graduate who later starred at UConn-Avery Point and UConn, was named co-hitting coach of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Fuller spent 2021 as the Orioles' Double-A hitting coach in Bowie,where he was widely acknowledged as making some of the most significant improvements in Baltimore's minor league system.

He will share the hitting coach duties with Matt Borgschulte, who was spent last season as the hitting coach with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints in the Minnesota Twins' minor league system. Both coaches are just 31.

Fuller joined the Orioles organization in 2020 when director of player development Matt Blood decided to overhaul and reinvent the organization's hitting program.

The Baltimore Sun reported that those changes, "which feature challenging pregame work and individualized attack plans for hitters at the plate, were met with positive reviews from players at every level as overall production on the farm for the Orioles spiked this year."

Fuller, who played one minor league season (2012) with the Arizona Diamondbacks before ending his playing career, developed most of those plans while running a private hitting school from 2013-2019.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde decided not to bring back veteran hitting coach Don Long while assistant hitting coach Jose Hernandez is expected to have a different role with the club, according to The Sun.

Fuller, a third baseman, earned all-state honors at Old Lyme and also played for the Niantic American Legion team before enrolling at UConn-Avery Point, where he played two seasons (2009, 2010) for Roger Bidwell and helped lead the Pointers to a runner-up finish in the NJCAA national tournament in 2010.

He spent the final two years of his college career in Storrs, where he hit. 310 over two seasons with 10 home runs, 43 doubles and 95. Fuller was also a member of UConn's 2011 team which reached the NCAA Super Regionals at South Carolina and featured future major league players Matt Barnes, George Springer, Nick Ahmed, John Andreoli and Scott Oberg.

Comments / 0

Related
pressboxonline.com

Matt Kremnitzer: Does Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle Have Another Gear?

The Orioles have something in Ryan Mountcastle. He’s not a finished product and it’s too early to tell how good he can be, but he’s young (he turns 25 in February) and he’s talented. The O’s need more players that fit that description if they’re going to become relevant again.
MLB
Pioneer Press

Saints hitting coach Matt Borgschulte leaving Twins for Orioles

The Twins have lost a well-regarded member from their coaching ranks. Matt Borgschulte, who spent the past season as the Triple-A Saints’ hitting coach, was tapped as the Baltimore Orioles’ co-hitting coach on Monday, per reports. Borgschulte, 31, joined the Twins organization in 2018, working as the Twins’ Gulf Coast...
MLB
fantraxhq.com

Baltimore Orioles 2022/Dynasty Notes & Top Prospects

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. In part three of this series, we shift over into the American League East to the lone team from the division to not have a winning record in 2021. That’s right, times are bleak for the Baltimore Orioles right now, but this is an organization on the rise with plenty of young talent set to debut over the next few years, including Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez in 2022. At the Major League level, the rotation is in shambles around an inconsistent John Means, but Cedric Mullins broke out in a big way and rookie Ryan Mountcastle blasted 33 home runs. And we can ignore the inspiring return of Trey Mancini after beating cancer. So while Baltimore is likely ticketed for the AL East Cellar once again in 2022, there are some bright spots and more on the horizon.
MLB
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Vega leaving ECC for field coordinator role with MLB's Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Vega did not expect to leave the Ellsworth Community College baseball program, but when a job opportunity with a Major League Baseball franchise presented itself, it was too good to pass up. Coming off his first full season leading the Panthers, the Baja, Puerto Rico native has accepted a...
IOWA FALLS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ahmed
Person
John Andreoli
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
George Springer
Person
Scott Oberg
Larry Brown Sports

New report is bad news for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager

The major bidding war Carlos Correa and Corey Seager may have been hoping to see materialize may not develop quite as they hoped. On Tuesday, we shared a report saying that the Yankees and Dodgers could be involved in a bidding war for Seager, who is among the top free agents on the market. Correa, another top free agent shortstop, has also been linked to the Yankees.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis Cardinals is inevitable

It is time for the prodigal son to return home to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a decade away from the franchise, Albert Pujols is set to enter free agency once again. Unlike last time, his market will not be nearly as robust, as it is clear that he is ending the end of the road. In fact, it is uncertain as to whether or not he would even want to play in 2022, although his respectable performance with the Dodgers would indicate that he may have a bit left in the tank.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees left-hander signs with Dodgers

A former New York Yankees left-hander got MLB free agency rolling Monday, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Free-agent LHP Andrew Heaney in agreement with Dodgers on one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal is for more than $8 million - the amount Robbie Ray got from the Blue Jays a year ago. Heaney, as @JoelSherman1 noted, viewed as similar upside play.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Avery Point#The Baltimore Orioles#The Baltimore Sun#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Old Lyme#Njcaa#The Ncaa Super Regionals
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Brett Gardner: Player, leader… Yankees first base coach?

Brett Gardner should be a serious candidate for the New York Yankees’ first-base coach vacancy. Let’s have a chat about Brett Gardner, shall we?. He’s small, scrappy, has a signature shaved head, and is a fan among New York Yankees fans despite his not being a true star. In a sense, he’s the epitome of a real hard-working ballplayer.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
449
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy