Kieran Culkin Explains Why He And Jazz Charton Took 7 Weeks To Name Their Son

After taking a brief Halloween hiatus, Saturday Night Live is back with first-time host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran. Growing up in a cramped New York apartment with six other siblings, a mother who worked nights for an answering service, and a father who was a struggling actor made for an unconventional childhood for Culkin. For him and his brothers and sisters, spending time on a film set seemed normal. In fact, as he told Marc Maron on an episode of WTF with Marc Maron, he really loved it. At 39, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor already has over 30 years of professional acting under his belt. His first acting credit was in 1990 alongside his older brother Macaulay Culkin, in the Christmas classic Home Alone, where he sported suspenders and played the infamous Pepsi-loving little cousin Fuller (who will wet the bed). He continued going on auditions and acting, though never really knew it’s what he wanted to do. He told Variety that around age 20, someone referred to his acting as his “career,” which caused him to stop in his tracks and consider a few options. While he may not have decided at age 6 that he wanted to act, by his early 30s, he couldn’t imagine doing anything else. No two ways about it, Culkin was in it for the long haul.

