ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kieran Culkin Explains Why He And Jazz Charton Took 7 Weeks To Name Their Son

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKieran Culkin apparently had many names in mind for his second child ― but when the time came to pick one, he and wife Jazz Charton were wracked with indecision. Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, Culkin shared his 3-month-old son’s name, Wilder Wolf, for the first time publicly. The...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Kieran Culkin re-creates cute moment from Macaulay Culkin's 1991 'SNL' appearance

Last night may have been Kieran Culkin’s first time hosting "Saturday Night Live," but it certainly wasn’t his first time onstage at Studio 8H. During his monologue, the 39-year-old reminisced on the last time he was on that stage three decades prior. He recalled the moment in his monologue, explaining that he made his "SNL" debut the night his older brother, Macaulay Culkin, hosted the show in November 1991.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kieran Culkin Reveals Name of His Baby Boy as Ellen DeGeneres Says It Was Her Top Name for a Son

Kieran Culkin is explaining why he and his wife didn't name their baby boy until seven weeks after his birth. On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Succession star, 39, announced the 3-month-old's moniker, Wilder Wolf, for the first time and shared why it took so long for him and wife Jazz Charton to land on the name. The two are also parents to daughter Kinsey Sioux, 2.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Inside Succession star Kieran Culkin's one-bedroom apartment with his wife and two kids

Succession star Kieran Culkin may be on a hit show – but he's still living in a one-bedroom apartment in New York City with his wife and two children. The 39-year-old revealed his unusual living situation recently, admitting even his wife, Jazz Charton, questioned why the family are all squeezing into such a small space despite Kieran's successful role as Roman Roy on the HBO show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

'SNL': Kieran Culkin Recalls His Last Appearance in 1991 During Brother Macaulay's Hosting Gig

Kieran Culkin made his debut as Saturday Night Live host this week, but it wasn’t his first time on the show. The actor concluded his opening monologue by remembering when he accompanied his brother, Macaulay Culkin, back when the Home Alone star hosted the sketch comedy series 30 years ago, “almost to the day.” The younger Culkin recalled that he was nine years old then, and that he appeared in three sketches, “two of which are non-problematic.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Connecticut Post

Watch Kieran Culkin's First-Ever 'SNL' Monologue

Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy — “one of the top 10 worst humans on TV” — on HBO’s hit satire, Succession, made his debut hosting Saturday Night Live. But it wasn’t his first time on stage in Studio 8H. During Culkin’s monologue, the actor recalled how he performed on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Legend Makes Surprise Return on Kieran Culkin Episode

Saturday Night Live brought back a legend for this weekend's new episode: former cast member Tracy Morgan. Morgan made a cameo at the end of a sketch called "Men's Room," starring host Kieran Culkin and cast members Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Andrew Dismukes and Alex Moffat. As always, Morgan's brash delivery had the crowd howling.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Kieran Culkin's 'SNL' monologue includes a perfect throwback featuring brother Macaulay

Your favorite slime puppy hosted SNL Saturday night, and the actor behind "one of the nicer characters on the show" immediately pointed out how much this moment meant to him. Not just because it's a big career achievement but because, as Kieran Culkin explains in the above monologue, 30 years ago he appeared in a few sketches when his brother Macaulay hosted the show. Cue the adorable tape.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Kieran Culkin nearly got cast as cousin Greg on HBO’s hit show Succession

Kieran Culkin recently revealed that he was being considered for the part of Cousin Greg on HBO’s hit show Succession. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old actor said he was originally asked to read for Greg’s role, admitting he knew he was “wrong for that part”. He said: “They wanted me to read for Cousin Greg, which I just didn’t feel right for.” “Normally in any other script, I would be like, ‘OK I’m not right for the part I’m going to close it. I’m not going to continue reading on.” However, Culkin...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Saturday Night Live': Kieran Culkin’s Best Sketches, Ranked

After taking a brief Halloween hiatus, Saturday Night Live is back with first-time host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran. Growing up in a cramped New York apartment with six other siblings, a mother who worked nights for an answering service, and a father who was a struggling actor made for an unconventional childhood for Culkin. For him and his brothers and sisters, spending time on a film set seemed normal. In fact, as he told Marc Maron on an episode of WTF with Marc Maron, he really loved it. At 39, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor already has over 30 years of professional acting under his belt. His first acting credit was in 1990 alongside his older brother Macaulay Culkin, in the Christmas classic Home Alone, where he sported suspenders and played the infamous Pepsi-loving little cousin Fuller (who will wet the bed). He continued going on auditions and acting, though never really knew it’s what he wanted to do. He told Variety that around age 20, someone referred to his acting as his “career,” which caused him to stop in his tracks and consider a few options. While he may not have decided at age 6 that he wanted to act, by his early 30s, he couldn’t imagine doing anything else. No two ways about it, Culkin was in it for the long haul.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Adorable Throwback Showcases Kieran Culkin's First Appearance From 30 Years Ago

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live aired last night and saw Kieran Culkin hosting. These days, Cuklin is best known for playing Roman Roy on Succession, but he's been around Hollywood for quite some time. Everyone remembers his brother Macaulay Culkin's role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, but the younger Culkin also appeared in the movie as his Pepsi-loving little cousin, Fuller. Back in 1991, Macaulay Culkin became the second-youngest SNL host (after Drew Barrymore) when he took the stage at age 11. Kieran Culkin also appeared in the episode, which was almost exactly 30 years before he returned to host himself. Not only did Cuklin talk about his first experience last night, but SNL has shared some adorable clips from the old episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston

The best moments from Kieran Culkin’s hosting of SNL

The "Succession" star returned to the stage for the first time since 1991, when he was 9. Last night’s host of “Saturday Night Live,” Kieran Culkin, possibly got the most enthusiastic applause of the season as he walked out for his opening monologue. The cast member of the Emmy-award winning...
NFL
TVOvermind

Why Kieran Culkin Deserves All the Success He is Currently Amassing

It’s always heartwarming to witness siblings make it together in Hollywood. When celebrity siblings are mentioned, the first ones that come to mind are usually Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Owen and Luke Wilson, Rooney and Kate Mara, the Olsen sisters, and the Hemsworth brothers. Another pair of celebrity siblings, which a lot of people did not seem to take notice of until recently are the Culkin brothers, Macaulay and Kieran. Out of the two, Macaulay is more well-known for being one of the most famous child stars of his generation. He is best known for his role as the scheming Kevin McCallister in the first two films of the Home Alone movie franchise. His other memorable portrayals include the drama, My Girl, and the comedy, Richie Rich.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy