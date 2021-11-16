ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers to discontinue some downtown events programming in 2022

By C.C. McCandless
 5 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On November 15, Rogers City Council members reviewed a $71 million proposed budget for 2022, which included ending a $100,000 contract with Downtown Rogers, Inc.

The city’s Community Development Department will continue funding concerts in Railyard Park and contracting with a private company to manage the Farmers Market, previously operated by DTR, Inc.

The City has no plans to fund Frisco Festival and the Downtown Rogers Christmas Parade in 2022.

Even though DTR, Inc. will discontinue downtown events programming, it will continue to be an active Division of the Chamber, according to a press release from the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

Go Downtown Rogers communications include a weekly newsletter, website, social media and community events calendar.

“This marketing support ensures that there is still one voice to the community for promoting downtown events and programming, downtown merchants, and downtown development news,” said Brad Phillips, SVP of Marketing Communications for the Chamber.

According to the release, Mayor Greg Hines said he thinks it is time to put the Frisco Festival on halt, reset and decide what Rogers wants moving forward. “One possibility would be planning smaller events spread throughout the year that are less disruptive to merchants and bring a steady flow of people to downtown,” he explained.

Raymond Burns, President/CEO of the Chamber said the festival is not what it once was and has seen a dip in attendance in recent years.

“I think there’s a question as to whether the festival is necessary and serves the purpose it originally did,” he added. “The concerts on the new Butterfield Stage in the park attract more people to downtown.”

The City and Chamber will continue to collaborate with downtown organizations to figure out what these changes will mean moving forward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

