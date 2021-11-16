‘I don’t want my kids to get hit’: Video shows cars passing stopped school bus

CHARLOTTE — Dash camera video sent to Channel 9 shows car after car driving past a stopped school bus in northeast Charlotte, blatantly ignoring the stop arm.

The time stamped on the video said it happened on Monday on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Old Concord Road as students were being dropped off after school.

One father said it’s a daily occurrence.

“Every day I’m out here, that’s what I see. Every stop. Doesn’t matter what time,” Myckel Neal said. “I don’t know what they are in a hurry for, because I don’t want my kids to get hit.”

Channel 9 anchor John Paul went back to the scene of the video on Tuesday and saw even more drivers passing a stopped school bus in the same spot.

