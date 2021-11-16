ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘I don’t want my kids to get hit’: Video shows cars passing stopped school bus

By John Paul, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Dash camera video sent to Channel 9 shows car after car driving past a stopped school bus in northeast Charlotte, blatantly ignoring the stop arm.

The time stamped on the video said it happened on Monday on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Old Concord Road as students were being dropped off after school.

One father said it’s a daily occurrence.

“Every day I’m out here, that’s what I see. Every stop. Doesn’t matter what time,” Myckel Neal said. “I don’t know what they are in a hurry for, because I don’t want my kids to get hit.”

Channel 9 anchor John Paul went back to the scene of the video on Tuesday and saw even more drivers passing a stopped school bus in the same spot.

>> In the video at the top of this page, John Paul speaks with a parent about how he gets the cars to stop so he can protect the students getting off.

Charlotte, NC
