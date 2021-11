The No. 3 Stanford Cardinal begin their title defense in earnest when they face their first test of the season in the No. 25 Texas Longhorns at 3 p.m. on Sunday (ESPN). The Cardinal are feeling disrespected because they are the defending champs but rank behind the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 2 UConn Huskies. In order to prove they are worthy of a higher ranking they will need to take care of business against Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO