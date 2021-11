Uber is launching a new membership service with discounts and perks on rides, food deliveries, and more., the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Uber One membership users will get access to deals like 5% off all eligible rides and 5% off eligible delivery orders on food, grocery, and alcohol. Additionally, customers will receive unlimited no-fee deliveries on orders of $15 or more, or grocery orders of $30 or more, as well as priority service with top-rated drivers and access to special offers and invite-only experiences.

