No. 6 Michigan heads to College Park to face Maryland for its final road game of the regular season, with Michigan opening as the 14.5-point favorite. The Wolverines have improved to a 9-1 record this season, going 3-1 on the road and 6-1 in conference, which is good for sixth in the CFP rankings. Michigan, in its attempt to appear in its first Big Ten championship game, has to win out while relying on either Ohio State or Penn State to take down Michigan State to gain the bid from the east.

