Red Sox Owner Negotiating To Buy Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Will Eduardo Rodriguez be back with the Red Sox in 2022? We’ll know sometime over the next 10 days. Boston reportedly extended a qualifying offer to the lefty on Sunday, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Rodriguez now has 10 days to decide whether or not he’ll accept the $18.4 million offer or decline it. If Rodriguez declines the offer and signs elsewhere, the Red Sox would get a compensatory draft pick from his new team. Rodriguez, who will turn 29 in the early days of the 2022 season, went 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA over 32 games (31 starts) for Boston last season. He was 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA over three postseason starts, picking up his lone playoff victory in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. For his career, Rodriguez is 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA and 1.313 WHIP over his six seasons.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO