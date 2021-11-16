ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Owner Negotiating To Buy Pittsburgh Penguins

By Joe Walsh
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fenway Sports Group, the owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C., is negotiating to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins, a potential move into hockey for one of the country’s most valuable sports groups. Key Facts. Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins are discussing a sale, a source close...

www.forbes.com

prohockeyrumors.com

Fenway Sports Group In Talks To Purchase Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins majority owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux are in talks to sell the team to Fenway Sports Group, the company that owns Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, according to Cara Lombardo and Laine Higgins of the Wall Street Journal. Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Lemieux will likely retain a minority stake and will continue to be involved in the hockey operations.
NHL
