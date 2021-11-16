ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Mayer ‘Disagrees’ With the Way Taylor Swift Targets Her Exes in Her Music: ‘He Finds It Hurtful’

By yana.grebenyuk
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycWHl_0cygZjTl00
Shutterstock (2)

Not so friendly. Taylor Swift‘s recent Red album rerelease may have explored her brief romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, but her ex-boyfriend John Mayer is also not thrilled about the music.

“Even though [John is] a pretty open minded guy, he disagrees with the way Taylor goes about targeting exes in her music, especially with all the online trolling and bullying that goes on these days,” a source exclusive tells Life & Style. “He acts like he doesn’t care but of course he finds it hurtful.”

Mayer, 44, and Swift, 31, originally dated from December 2009 to February 2010. Following their short-lived romance, the Miss Americana star released the 2010 album Speak Now, which included songs like “Dear John,” that discussed the twosome’s significant age difference.

“Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong / Don’t you think 19 is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so? / I should’ve known,” the lyrics read.

At the time, the “New Light” singer said he “didn’t deserve” to be addressed by Swift in such a public way.

“It made me feel terrible. It was a really lousy thing to do,” he told Rolling Stone in June 2012, calling Swift’s music “cheap songwriting.”

The Connecticut native expected to hear from the “Bad Blood” singer before she addressed their relationship in an album.

“I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard,” he added. “[That’s] abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait ’til he gets a load of this!’ That’s bulls–t.”

As Swift continues to rerecord her previous discography to have full ownership of her music, her 2012 Red album was recently reimagined with 30-tracks and an “All Too Well” short film. After the project’s release on Friday, November 12, the insider noted that Mayer has “no time” for Swift and that they “aren’t friends” at the moment.

“John is extremely wary of Taylor. He‘s convinced that she’s trying to bring him down,” the source adds, referencing Swift’s plans for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). “Whenever she’s about to drop a new song or album he becomes nervous that it could be about him. It’s a horrible feeling.”

Swift, for her part, recently sounded off on how she thinks the subjects behind her songs feel about the new versions.

“I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest,” the songwriter said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, November 11.

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Taylor Swift says her friendship with Ed Sheeran has never changed

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s friendship hasn’t changed at all over the years. The 31-year-old singer and Ed, 30, have known each other for around a decade, and in spite of the success they’ve both enjoyed, their friendship has remained the same. Taylor told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “What’s been so great...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
Columbus Dispatch

Billy Joel says Taylor Swift is like the Beatles of her generation: 'She knows music'

Billy Joel was always a morning guy. Even before entering a new round of fatherhood with daughters Remy, 4, and Della Rose, 6, and their requisite shuttling to school, he’s relished “the quiet, peaceful time before all hell breaks loose.”. Calling mid-morning from the Palm Beach, Florida, home he shares...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
John Mayer
Person
Seth Meyers
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn’t With Her During Her ‘SNL’ Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend turned friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife, Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Taylor’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, but don’t think it’s because there’s any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Joe is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Joe replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
abc17news.com

Taylor Swift short film has fans excited for her ‘Red’ redo

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s short film to celebrate “Red (Taylor’s Version)” has Swiftie sleuths digging deeper into the expanded lyrics. “All Too Well: The Short Film,” premiering online Friday evening, has fans reveling in the juicy details of a break-up from the pop star’s past. Swift says fans loved the song so much they “created their own imaginary cinematic universe,” so she gave them what they asked for. Swift has been re-recording her first six albums because her original masters were sold by her prior label. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was released Friday with an expanded 30 songs, including duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Delivers the Ultimate Burn to the Subjects of Her Past Songs

Taylor Swift might be reliving her past, but she hasn't stopped to consider what that means for the men of her past. On Thursday night, she was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote the release of her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), and reflected on what it's been like to revisit some of her hits a decade later.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear John#Bullying#Trolling#Red#Life Style#Americana#Rolling Stone
thecut.com

For Her Next Trick, Taylor Swift Sabotages a Wedding

Pull out all your red clothing because the Red (Taylor’s Version) rollout continues. On Friday, Taylor Swift delivered the long-awaited rerelease of her 2012 album with nine never-before-released songs “from the vault.” And Monday morning brought another treasure: the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” one of the new songs on the album, featuring Chris Stapleton. Can you guess what color is featured heavily in it?
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Taylor Swift Crashes Her Ex's Wedding In 'I Bet You Think About Me' Music Video

Dripping in red and revenge, Taylor Swift crashes the wedding of her ex-boyfriend in spectacular style for her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, which arrived on Monday. Swift announced on Sunday that the previously unreleased song from her rerecorded album “Red,” which features country star Chris Stapleton,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Taylor Swift recalls texting Phoebe Bridgers to ask her to collaborate

Taylor Swift has recalled the moment she reached out to Phoebe Bridgers to ask her to collaborate on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. Yesterday (November 12) Swift released a re-recording of her 2012 fourth album, which arrived with a series of “From The Vault” bonus tracks. Bridgers appears on the song ‘Nothing...
MUSIC
Distractify

Does Taylor Swift Write Her Own Songs? Fans Want to Know

With a discography of more than 100 released tracks (and just as many unreleased), singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been lauded as one of the most notable musicians of this generation. As she continues her rerecording of her first five studio albums, fans new and old are revisiting much of her old discography. But does Taylor write all of the songs she puts out?
MUSIC
Fox News

Taylor Swift’s music videos: All the celebs the singer’s featured in her projects

Taylor Swift just dropped her new music video for her song, "I Bet You Think About Me," which was part of the rerelease of the singer's 2012 album "Red." The song was from Swift's vault of music meaning it wasn't included on the album's original tracklist. To help bring the song to life, country music star, Chris Stapleton, sang on the track, Blake Lively directed the project, and actor Miles Teller was featured as the male lead.
CELEBRITIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Taylor Swift reclaims her magnum opus with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

“Red,” in my humble opinion, was Taylor Swift’s magnum opus. The album was originally released at a critical point in my life, and one of my fondest memories is going to see Swift perform it on tour just a few weeks after burying my father. That concert brought me joy at a time when I really needed it. Nine years later, “Red”’s lofty position as the crowning jewel of Taylor Swift’s discography now belongs to “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Swift took me by surprise in the direction she took in differentiating “Red (TV)” from the original album. A lot of the discourse on the differences between the two versions of “Fearless” focused on the differences in Swift’s voice over the past 13 years. That framework of comparison isn’t quite as applicable for “Red (TV),” as the changes in Swift’s voice over the past 9 years haven’t been quite as dramatic. This places the onus of differentiation on other components of the music, which I have found much more interesting to explore.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy