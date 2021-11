It's a mystery that has captivated generations: What happened to Jimmy Hoffa?. The FBI has never stopped looking. When the mob boss and Teamsters leader disappeared in 1975, Federal agents launched a massive investigation. One of the early tips they received was that Hoffa's body was buried in a Jersey City landfill. The area was searched, but nothing was found and subsequent tips about the site were largely ignored.

