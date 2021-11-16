ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Fifth Annual Magic of Lights™ Returns This Friday to Daytona International Speedway; Nearly $30,000 Check Presented to AdventHealth Local Hospitals as Result of Last Year’s Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2021) – Buckle up the kids and enjoy the magic – The Magic of Lights at Daytona!. With this Friday’s kickoff to the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway, Speedway President Frank Kelleher recently presented the AdventHealth Daytona Beach Foundation a ceremonial...

