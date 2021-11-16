MSDH reports 442 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths statewide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 18, 2021, there are currently 6,934 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,717 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
The number of COVID-19 quarantines dropped by 66% in one week in area schools, while the number of new COVID-19 cases has plateaued, according to the Marion County Public Schools' weekly report.
The report, released Monday, shows 15 people (13 students and two employees) tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 13-19, compared to 16 for both the weeks of Nov. 6-12 and Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced today it is partnering with Idemia, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow residents to control their identity from a free...
JACKSON, Miss. – An official Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination that will verify that an individual is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is now available from official Mississippi State Department of health (MSDH) records through the MyIRmobile.com website. This certificate is a convenient option for those who do not have or do...
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that more than 500 new COVID-19 cases had been reported. MSDH said Monday that 560 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Sunday. Five new deaths were also reported with two deaths happening between Nov. 4 and...
State reports 23 new COVID-19 cases for Juneau & 53 additional deaths statewide. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) reports 23 new residents in the Juneau community identified with COVID-19 for November 6 thru November 8. There are currently five people with COVID-19 hospitalized at Bartlett Regional Hospital.
