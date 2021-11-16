MSDH reports 442 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths statewide

The number of COVID-19 quarantines dropped by 66% in one week in area schools, while the number of new COVID-19 cases has plateaued, according to the Marion County Public Schools' weekly report. The report, released Monday, shows 15 people (13 students and two employees) tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 13-19, compared to 16 for both the weeks of Nov. 6-12 and Oct. 30-Nov. 5. ...

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO